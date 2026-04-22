SLO County supervisors approve Nipomo sheriff’s substation

April 22, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $10.3 million contract to build a new sheriff’s substation in Nipomo.

In total, the project has an estimated of $14.4 million. Construction is set to begin next year, with completion expected in 2028.

County officials had considered building a Nipomo substation for years prior to the project’s approval.

Initially, then-Supervisor Lynn Compton was a proponent of the project during her time on the county board. Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, Compton’s successor, later adopted the position as a policy priority of his.

Sheriff’s officials say a substation in Nipomo will allow for improved response times and law enforcement capabilities in South County.

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