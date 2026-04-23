Atascadero police searching for vandalism suspect

April 23, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a recent vandalism case.

The vandalism occurred in the 6400 block of El Camino Real during the morning hours of April 15, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Police are circulating surveillance images of the person of interest.

They are also asking residents and businesses to check available surveillance footage for potential shots of the man between 4:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. on April 15.

Investigators are specifically interested in footage from El Camino Real between Rosario Avenue and Morro Road, Traffic Way and the downtown corridor — Entrada Avenue, Palma Avenue, Lewis Avenue, West Mall and East Mall.

The police department is asking anyone who has information or investigative leads in the case to contact Corporal Craig Martineau at (805) 470-3296 or cmartineau@atascadero.org, and to reference case number 26-0612.

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