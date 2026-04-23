Student takes loaded handgun to Santa Maria school, arrested
April 22, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A Santa Barbara County deputy arrested a Righetti High School student on Wednesday after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun on campus.
Shortly before noon, deputy Reynoso assisted Santa Maria Police Department detectives by contacting a student at Righetti High School in connection with a Ramey warrant. In California, a Ramey warrant is obtained directly from a judge by law enforcement based on probable cause, bypassing the initial review of the district attorney’s office
While detaining 18-year-old Felix Alejandro Antonio-Leon, deputy Reynoso discovered that he was in possession of a loaded handgun. The deputy arrested and then transported the teen the Northern Branch Jail, where he was booked for felony possession of a firearm on school grounds.
Additional charges related to the Ramey warrant are expected to be filed as part of the Santa Maria Police Department’s ongoing investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines