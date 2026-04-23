Student takes loaded handgun to Santa Maria school, arrested

April 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Barbara County deputy arrested a Righetti High School student on Wednesday after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun on campus.

Shortly before noon, deputy Reynoso assisted Santa Maria Police Department detectives by contacting a student at Righetti High School in connection with a Ramey warrant. In California, a Ramey warrant is obtained directly from a judge by law enforcement based on probable cause, bypassing the initial review of the district attorney’s office

While detaining 18-year-old Felix Alejandro Antonio-Leon, deputy Reynoso discovered that he was in possession of a loaded handgun. The deputy arrested and then transported the teen the Northern Branch Jail, where he was booked for felony possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Additional charges related to the Ramey warrant are expected to be filed as part of the Santa Maria Police Department’s ongoing investigation.

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