Suspect shot, killed in Nipomo had lengthy criminal history

April 21, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The 48-year-old man who was shot and killed after shooting at deputies in Nipomo on Sunday had a lengthy criminal history that included the killing of a romantic rival in 2013.

On Sunday evening, Joseph Munoz was threatening to kill his mother at his mother and grandmother’s apartment on Hill Street in Nipomo. After deputies arrived, Munoz grabbed a firearm and pointed it at deputies.

Munoz fired his shotgun and deputies returned fire, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Munoz died at the scene.

While in his early 20s, Munoz was arrested on charges that include possession, corporal injury on a spouse, false imprisonment, terrorist threats, evading an officer and drunk driving.

In 2013, Munoz stabbed and killed Joseph Padilla in front of an Oceano home, allegedly due to jealousy over a woman.

After the stabbing, Munoz fled the scene and evaded authorities for three days. He then led deputies on a 27-mile high-speed chase that ended in Guadalupe.

Munoz initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. However, he later opted to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter with enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and for four prior convictions on his record.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and released after 12 years.

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