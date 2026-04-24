Paso Robles woman loses more than $10,000 to scammer but gets the money back

April 24, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Paso Robles woman lost more than $10,000 as a result of a phone scam that involved using the Uber app to transfer cash. However, Paso Robles police quickly recovered the money and returned it to the victim.

On Wednesday, the scammer called the resident claiming to be a deputy district attorney. He told her that a relative had been involved in a car crash, had been arrested and needed $10,600 to be released from custody, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The scammer gave detailed instructions on how to get the money. He told the woman to go to her bank and withdraw the funds, but specifically instructed her not to mention the supposed vehicle collision. Instead, he told her to say the funds were for a contractor working on her home.

After the woman withdrew the cash, the scammer continued to guide her step-by-step, including by explaining how to package the money. The scammer remained on the phone and directed the woman to send the cash using a rideshare service that he arranged in order to ensure the transfer was completed.

Eventually, the woman reported suspicious activity on the Uber app and notified law enforcement, requesting a welfare check at her residence. Officers arrived at the home and learned the woman had been scammed.

Officers worked quickly to identify the third-party Uber driver. They managed to contact the driver on the phone.

The money was brought to the Paso Robles Police Department and ultimately returned to the victim. Investigators determined the Uber driver had no knowledge of the scam and was not involved in it.

Investigators are still working to identify potential suspects.

Paso Robles police are highlighting several common warning signs of scams that were apparent in the case. Scammers often create a sense of urgency, especially involving a loved one in trouble, in order to pressure victims into acting quickly. Scammers may also impersonate officials, including law enforcement officers or attorneys, to appear credible.

Additionally, scammers often instruct victims to lie to bank employees or keep the situation secret.

Likewise, police warn that requests to send cash or gift cards, especially through unusual methods like rideshare services, can be fraudulent.

Anyone who receives a similar call should pause and verify the information by contacting a relative directly or calling an official number from the business or agency whose personnel the scammer is impersonating. When in doubt, speak with bank staff or local law enforcement before taking any action, police say.

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