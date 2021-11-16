Front Page  »  

SLO County students walk out, skip school over vaccine mandate

November 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

For the second time in the span of a month, at least hundreds of San Luis Obispo County students did not show up to class on Monday in connection to a statewide protest over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools.

Many parents pulled their children out of SLO County schools, while other students seized the opportunity to ditch class. Some students who ditched class did not show up to school at all. Others attended class in the morning and then left campus.

At Atascadero High School, attendance levels were relatively normal during first and second periods, students said. By third period, about 25 to 50 percent of students were gone.

In addition to the walkout, a group of protesters gathered on Branch Street in Arroyo Grande. Demonstrators later moved to outside the SLO County Public Health Department on Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo. The protest outside the Public Health Department was not as large as the one that took place during the statewide walkout in October.

Gov. Newsom’s mandate requiring the vaccine in order for children to attend schools in-person takes effect first for seventh through 12th grade students after the vaccine s fully authorized. It will later apply to kindergarten through sixth grade students.


Loading...
Related:


9
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
kettle

This is fantastic, these otherwise fully vaccinated students can home school with the unvaxxed family and help keep the case numbers down (for the rest of us). Also America does need more truck drivers.


“Vaccine mandates are causing teachers who don’t believe in science to quit, nurses who don’t believe in medicine to quit, and cops who don’t believe in public safety to quit. I’m failing to see the downside to this” – Jeff T


In other news: COVID-19 hot spots like Colorado may offer a sign of what’s ahead for the U.S. Hospitals in New Mexico and Colorado are overwhelmed, COVID-19 hot spots like Colorado may offer a sign of what’s ahead for the U.S.


All these anti-vaxxers are making this last longer, They are delaying the full reopening of America by years. Also I hear Measles is going to make a comeback, thanks for that.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
11/16/2021 1:38 pm
Freethebud

Taking the lead from their moronic parents.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
11/16/2021 1:31 pm
truthinscience

Great to hear. Our schools and society do not need them, being meaningless and useless to society. It is Home Schooling for them until they display some intelligence and support for fellow students and school staff and our nation. They should be expelled from school until fall of next year and left behind one year in school. Good riddance. Ugly Americans.


Vote Up-11Vote Down 
11/16/2021 12:55 pm
derasmus

“Ugly Americans?” Speak for yourself


Vote Up9Vote Down 
11/16/2021 1:08 pm
kettle

When you got nothing, go for a personal attack.

In an article about misbehaving children even.


Vote Up-4Vote Down 
11/16/2021 1:50 pm
shelworth

Good for them! This reassures me about our future!


Vote Up9Vote Down 
11/16/2021 12:23 pm
Zoiebowie

Poor children. Caught in the middle of this moronic situation.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
11/16/2021 12:00 pm
BenDigug

Good


Vote Up12Vote Down 
11/16/2021 11:43 am
fat chance

Good for them….


Vote Up6Vote Down 
11/16/2021 11:42 am
﻿