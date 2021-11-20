SLO County’s new COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000

November 19, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County has reported more than 30,000 new cases of COVID-19, another milestone in the ongoing pandemic.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus decreased slightly with 12 currently hospitalized, two in intensive care. New case rates remain primarily unchanged at a daily average of 36.

Since Tuesday, 173 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. San Luis Obispo leads with 36 new cases, followed by Nipomo with 23, Paso Robles with 16, Atascadero with 13 and Arroyo Grande with 11.

In SLO County, 30,130 people have tested positive for the virus and 358 have died.

There have been 4,909,984 positive cases, and 73,948 deaths in California.

More than 48,521,596 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 791,098 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 257,012,462 cases with 5,156,514 dead.

