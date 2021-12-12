Hiker finds dead body on Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo

December 11, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A hiker found a dead body on Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

At about 5:30 p.m., the hiker reported finding skeletal remains clad in clothing. SLO Police officers and SLO County Sheriff deputies looked for the body for several hours, before calling off the search because of safety conditions.

Searchers resumed looking for the body on Saturday morning.

Shortly before noon, officers, firefighters, deputies and a CHP helicopter located the skeletal remains of a male on the northside of the mountain.

Investigators are not currently releasing the identity of the deceased, who is suspected of being dead for a least several months. The cause of death is undetermined pending an autopsy.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about the death or the missing person to contact Detective Jeff Koznek at (805) 781-7312 and reference case #211210069.

