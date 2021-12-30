Uncle identifies man killed by shark in Morro Bay

December 30, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A relatives has identified the victim of last week’s fatal shark attack off of Morro Bay as 42-year-old Tomas Butterfield of Sacramento.



On Christmas Eve morning, a great white shark reportedly attacked and killed Butterfield while he was boggie boarding in an area known as the pit, which is north of Morro Rock. Rebecca Frimmer, who was surfing nearby, found Butterfield’s body attached to his Boogie Board in the water.

Frimmer was thinking she could perform CPR on top of her board, but once Frimmer saw the extent of Butterfield’s injuries, it was clear that it was way too late. He had already died.

Butterfield grew up in Ketchikan, Alaska. He is being remembered as a caring friend and relative and a man who loved the ocean and activities involving water.

“He will be sorely missed by all,” Grant Butterfield, Tomas Butterfield’s uncle, said in a Facebook post. “Special condolences to my brother Scott, his father, and Maria, his mother, and Tomas’ brother Benjamin.”

