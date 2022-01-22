SLO County’s COVID-19 case rates reach record high

January 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County health officials reported an all-time high of 517 in the average daily number of COVID-19 cases on Friday, outpacing the previous record set on Tuesday with a 14 day average of 383.

During the past three days, 2,710 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus and four died — ranging in age from their their 50s to their 70s. San Luis Obispo leads with 651 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 392, Arroyo Grande with 283, Nipomo with 254, Atascadero with 237 and Grover Beach with 166.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus is down slightly with 48 currently hospitalized, ten in intensive care.

In SLO County, 42,137 people have tested positive for the virus and 384 have died.

There have been 7,376,878 positive cases, and 78,730 deaths in California.

More than 71,394,579 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 887,641 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 346,786,143 cases with 5,603,037 dead.

