Atascadero man accused of stabbing teen over a stolen bike

May 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 39-year-old Atascadero man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed a teen during an argument over a stolen bicycle on Monday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6700 block of El Camino Real. Officers arrived to find the 16-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to his forearm.

During the confrontation over the stolen bike, the 39-year-old man allegedly stabbed the teen causing a non-life-threatening injury. First responders transported the teen to a local hospital.

Following a search of the area, officers located a suspect matching the description in the 5700 block of El Camino Real. The suspect, Markus Hales of Atascadero, was apprehended without incident.

Officers booked Hales in San Luis Obispo County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in jail in lieu of $25,000.

The Atascadero Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (805) 461-5051.

