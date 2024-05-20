Norovirus outbreak temporarily closes Luna Red Restaurant
May 20, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Dozens of people who worked or ate at Luna Red Restaurant in San Luis Obispo last week became ill with the Norovirus, according to staff.
The restaurant was temporarily closed, but opened back on Sunday with workers now wearing gloves. The virus is highly contagious with people showing symptoms shortly after contact with a person, food, or a surface that has been contaminated. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, muscle pain, chills, abdominal cramps and fever.
Norovirus is generally spread by people who touch or prepare food when they are sick, or sometimes by food that comes from contaminated water.
San Luis Obispo County Health Department staff initially told a reporter to call another department because the outbreak was related to food. However, Environmental Health Departments staff said to call the Health Department epidemiologist because the outbreak was not food related.
Epidemiologist Jessie Burmester would not say if the county was looking into the outbreak, though she would ask a public relations person to reach out.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines