Harbor Patrol rescues man in water off Cayucos

May 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay Harbor Patrol rescued a man in the water near Cayucos early Sunday morning.

While attempting to check the gas on his inflatable powerboat, a fisherman in his 50s fell into the ocean. He then called 911 seeking help while hanging on to his boat.

Rescue crews from Morro Bay Harbor Patrol, U.S. Coastguard and a CHP helicopter searched for the man. However, he had floated outward against the wind and it took nearly 45 minutes to find him.

Harbor Patrol officers brought the man to shore, said Officer Jeremiah Jacobs. The fisherman later left the area in his own vehicle.

“There are two things that saved him, he was wearing a life jacket and he cut off his auto-shutoff switch,” Jacobs said.

