Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 1 in Cambria

May 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One driver was killed and three people injured in a head-on crash on Highway 1 in Cambria on Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a 20-year-old driver was headed northbound when she swerved into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The 20-year-old driver died at the scene. Her 19-year-old passenger suffered major injuries.

Emergency personnel transported the southbound driver and his passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major and moderate injuries.

Officials are not releasing the victims’ names pending notification of their next of kin.

A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.

