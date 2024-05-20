Driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 1 in Cambria
May 19, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
One driver was killed and three people injured in a head-on crash on Highway 1 in Cambria on Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a 20-year-old driver was headed northbound when she swerved into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The 20-year-old driver died at the scene. Her 19-year-old passenger suffered major injuries.
Emergency personnel transported the southbound driver and his passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major and moderate injuries.
Officials are not releasing the victims’ names pending notification of their next of kin.
A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.
