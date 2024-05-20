Man and woman hospitalized after head-on crash in Orcutt
May 20, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A head-on crash in the Orcutt area Sunday night left a man and woman hospitalized.
Shortly after 9 p.m., two sedans — one black and one white —collided at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Highway 135, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Only the drivers were inside the cars at the time of the crash.
Both drivers suffered undisclosed injuries. Separate ambulances transported the man and the woman to the Marian Regional Medical Center emergency room.
Officials temporarily closed part of the roadway for cleanup. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
