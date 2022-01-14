Teen killed in high-speed crash in Paso Robles

By KAREN VELIE

A teen died in a single car crash at the intersection of Spring and 34th streets on Thursday evening, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

At about 5:15 p.m., the 17-year-old was headed northbound on Spring Street at an estimated speed of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. The teen then crashed into two vehicles attempting to turn onto Spring Street from opposite sides of 34th Street.

The teen’s vehicle went partially airborne before coming to a skidding stop, according to survelence camera video footage of the crash.

First responders pronounced the teen deceased at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

