Fire at Nipomo farm destroys shop
April 6, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire burned a small shop and materials at a farm in Nipomo Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported the blaze burning near Borega and Cherry Blossom lanes, according to Cal Fire. In addition to the small shop, the fire burned several farm implements and a couple piles of wood.
Firefighters contained the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
