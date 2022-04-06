Man shot and killed in rural Santa Margarita, suspect on the run

April 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are on the lookout for the gunman who shot and killed a man in rural Santa Margarita on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a caller reported a shooting on the 9000 block of Goldie Lane. Deputies arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

Medical aid was administered, but a short time later the victim died from his injuries. The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of his next of kin.

Deputies are searching for 42-year-old Cruz Gomez Jr. of Creston, the suspected shooter. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Gomez or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office.

