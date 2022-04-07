Murder suspect arrested after stabbing a woman in Paso Robles

April 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police arrested a Creston man on Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Santa Margarita and then stabbed a woman in Paso Robles multiple times.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a caller reported a shooting in rural Santa Margarita. Deputies then determined 42-year-old Cruz Gomez Jr. had shot and killed a man on the 9000 block of Goldie Lane. The victim’s name is not being release pending notification of his next of kin.

Gomez later went to a home on the 1100 block of Alamo Creek where he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital shortly after 1 p.m.

Officers located Gomez nearby on St. Ann Drive. After arresting the suspect, officers booked Gomez into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of cruelty to a child and battery on a former spouse with his bail set at $100,000. He is also facing a murder charge.

