SLO police officer on paid administrative leave during use-of force investigation

July 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo police officer who hit a suspect in the head multiple times during an arrest on Sunday is on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an investigation, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of a man dancing and yelling on Froom Ranch Road attempted to arrest 29-year-old Justin O’Brien. The man resisted arrest and three officers pinned him face down on the road.

The suspect refused to let go of a set of handcuffs, and one officer struck O’Brien in the head multiple times.

The officer who threw the punches was injured during the arrest, according to Captain Brian Amoroso. The officer, whose name is not being released at this time, was treated at a hospital and released. It is unclear if he hurt his arm while striking O’Brien.

Officers transported O’Brien to a hospital prior to booking him in the SLO County Jail.

O’Brien is facing a felony charge of resisting arrest regarding the incident on Sunday. He is also being held on charges of being under the influence, petty theft, theft of personal property and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors that occurred in another county. O’Brien remains in jail in lieu of $665,000 bail.

