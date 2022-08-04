San Luis Obispo County COVID cases rising, 7 new deaths

August 3, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County rose slightly last week, according to the SLO County Health Department. Following locals gathering at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, the county reported a temporary surge in new cases from a daily average of 62 on July 27 to 74 on Aug. 3.

During the same time, the number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has fallen 35%, with nine people currently hospitalized. The county reported seven new deaths last week.

During the past seven days, the county reported 597 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 129 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 93, Atascadero with 69, Arroyo Grande with 64 and Nipomo with 50.

In SLO County, 61,344 people have tested positive for the virus and 535 have died.

There have been 10,762,924 positive cases, and 93,829 deaths in California.

More than 93,593,214 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,057,239 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 585,541,349 cases with 6,428,146 dead.

