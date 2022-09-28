Drunk driver slams into pillar outside SLO mortuary
September 28, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An allegedly intoxicated driver slammed into a pillar outside Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.
Just before 4 p.m., a person crashed a red car into a fence pillar outside the mortuary on Nipomo Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Responders treated the driver for minor injuries.
Officers then arrested the individual for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
