San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart announces run for reelection

April 30, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart has announced she is running for reelection. The incumbent mayor will officially launch her campaign with an event in late May on the City Hall steps.

Stewart has served as mayor since 2021, when she was appointed to the seat to replace Heidi Harmon who stepped down. In 2022, Stewart won the San Luis Obispo mayoral election.

A graduate of Cal Poly, Stewart teaches public speaking in the university’s College of Liberal Arts. She also co-owns Albert’s Florist.

“Her tenure as mayor has been marked by her unwavering dedication to inclusivity and collaboration,” Stewart’s campaign stated. “Erica A. Stewart has consistently proven her ability to unite diverse groups and foster dialogue for the betterment of all San Luis Obispo residents. Her campaign looks forward to building on these achievements to ensure a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable future for all in the city.”

