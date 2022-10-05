Front Page  »  

California to punish doctors for providing differing views on COVID-19 vaccine

October 5, 2022

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed into law a bill that will allow the state medical board to suspend or revoke the licenses of doctors who give patients information that contradicts the state’s official stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The law already faces a court challenge. A pair of licensed physicians sued the state on Tuesday, arguing the law chills the speech of doctors whose views are not in line with the official consensus.

Authored by Assemblyman Evan Lowe (D-San Jose), AB 2098 deems the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 by doctors as unprofessional conduct. The rule pertains to information including the risks, prevention and treatment of COVID-19, as well as vaccines. Existing law allows the Medical Board of California to take action against a licensed physician or surgeon who is charged with unprofessional conduct.

Newsom signed the bill into law on Friday. The new regulations are scheduled to take effect in January.

“The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines have been confirmed through evaluation by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the vaccines continue to undergo intensive safety monitoring by the CDC,” AB 2098 states. The spread of misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines has weakened public confidence and placed lives at serious risk. Major news outlets have reported that some of the most dangerous propagators of inaccurate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are licensed health care professionals.”

Mark McDonald, a Los Angeles psychiatrist and Jeff Barke, a primary care physician in Newport Beach, sued the state of California over AB 2098 allegedly violating their First Amendment rights. The suit names Medical Board officials, as well as California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Both McDonald and Barke opposed mask mandates and have raised concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, particularly when given to children. McDonald and Barke have also supported alternative treatments for COVID-19, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

“AB 2098 declares that it will be deemed ‘unprofessional conduct’ for doctors to advise their patients of any view that deviates from the official positions of the state regarding COVID-19,” the lawsuit states. “It directs the Medical Board of California to punish any doctor who ‘disseminates’ ‘misinformation,’ defined as anything that is not consistent with what the board deems to be the official consensus. This imposition of official government-approved orthodoxy cannot survive First Amendment scrutiny and is at odds with the scientific method itself.”


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
indabarrel

Welcome to Gavin’s dictatorship…….Maybe I can get another check in the mail?


Vote Up1Vote Down 
10/05/2022 6:20 pm
kettle

After reading the new study of almost 600,000 deaths in Ohio and Florida. That shows that registered Republicans had far higher excess-death rates than registered Democrats during the pandemic, with almost all of the gap coming after vaccines were available.


I have changed my mind, let the “doctors” hand out all the homeopathy, horse paste and snake oil they want.


Vote Up-13Vote Down 
10/05/2022 4:36 pm
kettle

“McDonald and Barke have also supported alternative treatments for COVID-19, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.”


Lol


Vote Up-22Vote Down 
10/05/2022 3:43 pm
FoxtrotYankee

Hydroxychloroquine and Natural Selection. Name a more iconic duo.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
10/05/2022 6:26 pm
shelworth

“You will toe the party line or you will lose your livelihood”…


Vote Up27Vote Down 
10/05/2022 3:17 pm
JThomas

Is the Government saying the Doctors don’t know what they’re doing? Da.


Vote Up25Vote Down 
10/05/2022 2:08 pm
kayaknut

This is just another step, first they went after those that speak up at school board meetings, then other government meetings now they go after doctors who don’t tow the government line, unless Newsom is replaced this will continue.


Vote Up37Vote Down 
10/05/2022 1:25 pm
IDBOUND

WOW just WOW ….even in Russia that has nationwide healthcare with GOV doctors , Does not impose sanctions such as the order that Newsom signed …..Those wanting statewide or nationwide healthcare …are they sure they want that now ?? So a doctor tells you what a politician orders doctor to state during an medical evaluation ….George Orwell 1984 ?


Vote Up30Vote Down 
10/05/2022 1:22 pm
kettle

“So a doctor tells you what a politician orders doctor to state during an medical evaluation”


My doctor tells me accepted medicine, where do you go?


Russa, lol


Vote Up-22Vote Down 
10/05/2022 3:40 pm
FoxtrotYankee

Medical Board of California issues medical licenses. If a doctor intentionally misleads their patients — that’s malpractice. Revoking the license is common sense.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
10/05/2022 6:21 pm
Messkit

Isn’t this the very same vaccine, that Newsom and the left fought tooth and nail against in 2020? Claiming, since it was Trump who initiated the research, that they wouldn’t take it? That there was no way a vaccine would ever be available for years? That Doctors know more about medicine than Trump?


Huh. Odd….


Vote Up24Vote Down 
10/05/2022 12:41 pm
kettle

No.


Also:

“That Doctors know more about medicine than Trump?”


Yes.


Vote Up-23Vote Down 
10/05/2022 3:43 pm
