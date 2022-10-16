SLO County gas prices drop slightly, find the lowest prices

October 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

While the national average price of gas remains unchanged, the price of gas in California and San Luis Obispo County has dropped significantly. At $6.31 a gallon, the average price of gas in SLO County is 23 cents less than last week’s prices, according to figures from AAA.

California prices generally run higher than the rest of the nation because of higher gas taxes and limited supplies from refineries.

The average price of gas in California fell 26 cents during the past week to $6.08 a gallon. Because of finished repairs at refineries and Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing less expensive winter-blend gasoline to be sold a month ahead of schedule, California prices have dropped.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.79.

The national average gas price remained at $3.91 a gallon during the past week.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

76 – Nipomo, Orchard Road, $5.59 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real, $5.69 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road, $5.79 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road, $5.79 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.83 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.87 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.87 Chevron – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.89 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $5.89 Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.99

