Trash, drug use and defecation outside the SLO Train Museum
October 14, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Train Museum.
Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment, some who leave piles of trash when they move on.
Business owners in the area say they have seen drug use and urination at the encampment. The city of SLO oversees the lot, and local business pay monthly for parking for their customers.
