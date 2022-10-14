Front Page  »  

Trash, drug use and defecation outside the SLO Train Museum

October 14, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Train Museum.

Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment, some who leave piles of trash when they move on.

Business owners in the area say they have seen drug use and urination at the encampment. The city of SLO oversees the lot, and local business pay monthly for parking for their customers.


20miles

This is an issue everywhere in the county and probably California. In Atascadero the encampments around the 41 off ramp to the 101 were cleaned out. Now we have a homeless encampment behind our office building. There are piles of trash, junk filled grocery carts, and the homeless defecate in the walkway between our building and the next one. They are technically on Caltrans property between our office building and the freeway so we can do nothing to remove them, only clean up our property which isn’t pleasant.


10/14/2022 1:34 pm
