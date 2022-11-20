Carbajal plans to dump money from disgraced FTX megadonor
November 20, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is one of a handful of politicians who plan to dump contributions they received from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
Bankman-Fried donated approxamtly 40 million dollars to primarily Democratic campaigns during the 2021-2022 election cycle. FTX, a cryptocurrency platform, filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 leading to allegations of mismanagement and possible fraud.
Following the allegations of wrongdoing, Carbajal made plans to donate the $5,800 he received from Bankman-Fried in 2022 to a local charity, Ian Mariani, a spokesman for Carbajal, told the New York Post.
Bankman-Fried donated $2,900 to Carbajal’s primary election campaign and $2,900 to his general election campaign. Personal donations to U.S. House of Representatives candidates are limited to $2,900 per campaign.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines