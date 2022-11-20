Carbajal plans to dump money from disgraced FTX megadonor

November 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is one of a handful of politicians who plan to dump contributions they received from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried donated approxamtly 40 million dollars to primarily Democratic campaigns during the 2021-2022 election cycle. FTX, a cryptocurrency platform, filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 leading to allegations of mismanagement and possible fraud.

Following the allegations of wrongdoing, Carbajal made plans to donate the $5,800 he received from Bankman-Fried in 2022 to a local charity, Ian Mariani, a spokesman for Carbajal, told the New York Post.

Bankman-Fried donated $2,900 to Carbajal’s primary election campaign and $2,900 to his general election campaign. Personal donations to U.S. House of Representatives candidates are limited to $2,900 per campaign.

Loading...