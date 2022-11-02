2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Templeton
November 19, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Templeton Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit 6 miles northwest of Templeton at 1:49 p.m. The shallow earthquake occurred 2.1 miles below the earth’s surface.
Some Templeton residents said they felt the quake. However, there were not any reports of damage.
