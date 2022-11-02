2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Templeton

November 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Templeton Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit 6 miles northwest of Templeton at 1:49 p.m. The shallow earthquake occurred 2.1 miles below the earth’s surface.

Some Templeton residents said they felt the quake. However, there were not any reports of damage.

