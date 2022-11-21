San Luis Obispo closes trails, issues mountain lion advisory

November 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Amid multiple mountain lion sightings, the city of San Luis Obispo closed two open spaces, multiple trails and issued a wildlife advisory on Sunday.

After receiving reports of mountain lion sightings in and around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces over the past few days, the city closed both open spaces temporarily to the public. The closures includes hiking and biking trails.

Mountain lion sightings happen occasionally this time of year, leading the city to advice the public to take caution when out and about.

“If you are involved in a close face-to-face encounter with a mountain lion, please do not approach it or run away,” city staff advises. “Leave the area by backing away slowly and give the lion a path to leave. If you need assistance, call 911 immediately.”

Loading...