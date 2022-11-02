Meet the donors fighting for control of the SLO County Board of Supervisors

November 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

With a week left until election day, those with special interests and partisan objectives have donated nearly $1 million to the two candidates dueling for control of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.

The stakes are high for those promoting specific policies or consultants who benefit by having their favored candidate on the board. Even though the races are nonpartisan, political heavyweights on both sides are donating to their favorite politically connected candidate.

District 2 runs along the coast from San Simeon to Cayucos, and inland picking up San Miguel, Heritage Ranch and Atascadero. It currently has 1,406 more Republicans than Democrats.

Incumbent Supervisor Bruce Gibson, a Democrat, is battling Dr. Bruce Jones, a Republican, for the swing seat on the board.

Gibson, a resident of Cayucos, has raised $483,353 in total contributions.

During the past month, Gibson’s largest donors include a proponent of privatizing water and two attorneys who have benefited from county contracts.

Jerome Lohr, of J Lohr Vineyards, donated $10,000 to Gibson’s campaign during the past month, bringing Lohr’s contributions during this campaign to $20,000.

For years, the owners J Lohr Vineyards promoted a ballot measure to privatize the Paso Robles ground water basin. Nearly 80% of voters rejected the measure. Nevertheless, Gibson and others continue to promote water banking and privatization.

Two local attorneys, who have both benefited from county contracts, each donated to Gibson. Attorney Don Ernst was awarded a large county contract, which was recently revoked by the conservative majority on the board of supervisor. He donated $5,000 to Gibson last week.

Thomas Green is an attorney with the firm of Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green, which has received multiple government contracts. Green, who was also an attorney for Helios Dayspring, the man in prison for bribing former supervisor Adam Hill, donated $2,500 to Gibson.

In addition, Carla Haynie, a retired Nipomo resident, donated $5,000 to Gibson.

Dr. Bruce Jones is a retired orthopedic surgeon and the former chair of the Templeton Area Advisory Group. Jones has raised $330,234 in total contributions.

Jones’ top donors during the past month include a decorator, a PAC and a Fresno based contractor. Jones received $5,000 from Jessica Land, a decorator from Cambria. Richard Spencer of Fresno donated $4,000, and a real estate PAC donated $3,000 to Jones.

During the past month, two PAC’s that were created to oppose Gibson’s reelection raised $121,900. Back the Badge raised $64,600 while Safer SLO County raised $57,300.

Dan Dow for District Attorney 2022 donated $25,000 and Randall Flamm, a retired resident of Cambria, donated $5,000 to Back the Badge.

The Safer SLO County PAC, a committee started by North County resident and retired firefighter Greg Grewal, received a $50,000 donation from Front Point Partners LLC and $5,000 from the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County.

For your vote to count, your ballot must be dropped off or postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 8. Voters can also cast a ballot at their local polling station on election day.

