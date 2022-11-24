Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
November 23, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe.
On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 20 in Arroyo Grande.
Moriarty Puig had recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado.
