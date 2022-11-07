Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation

November 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest.

Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen. Headding supports the construction of hundreds of wind turbines off the coast of Morro Bay while Wixom has voiced concerns over the environmental issues related to wind farms.

Last year, the federal Department of the Interior identified a 399-square-mile area northwest of Morro Bay as a location that will support three offshore wind farms. A lease auction for the three offshore wind development areas is scheduled for Dec. 6.

While the federal government is tasked with awarding the lease agreements, city officials will have jurisdiction over associated maintenance facilities in Morro Bay.

Alla Weinstein is the founder and CEO of Trident Winds, a deep-water offshore wind project development company. She is also the CEO of Castle Wind, a joint venture between Trident Winds and TotalEnergies.

On Sept. 10, Weinstein donated $2,000 to Headding’s mayoral campaign. In an interesting twist, Headding’s campaign lists Weinstein’s occupation as an engineer with Global Business Alliances, according to his Form 460.

Weinstein, on behalf of Castle Wind, met in closed session with city officials on Nov. 1 to negotiate the price and terms of payment for the outfall facilities previously used by the Morro Bay Power Plant, according to the Morro Bay City Council meeting agenda.

On Oct. 20, a listener on the Dave Congalton Show on KVEC asked the mayor if accepting the donation from “Tradewind Turbines” created a conflict of interest.

“Absolutely not,” Headding said. “There is been no wind company awarded that project yet. And even if it was, that contribution was from an individual.”

In 2018, Helios Dayspring, the cannabis grower currently in prison for bribing a public official, hosted a fundraiser in which Heading collected thousands of dollars in donations while failing to report Dayspring’s campaign contribution.

After CalCoastNews discovered the violation, Headding filed an amended financial disclosure report that listed Dayspring’s donation.

Subsequently, Helios received one of the two pot dispensary permits from the city of Morro Bay.

Loading...