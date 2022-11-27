SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices

November 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA.

“The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But this Thanksgiving will be about 20 cents higher than a year ago, and a dollar more per gallon than a pre-pandemic 2019. However, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.”

The average price of gas in California fell 21 cents during the past week to $5.05 a gallon.

The national average gas price of gas dropped 11 cents to $3.55 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.46.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.59 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.65 VP Racing Fluids – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.89 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.89 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.93 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $4.98 Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.99 VP Racing Fluids – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.99 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.99 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.99

