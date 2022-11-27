Burglar steals equipment from Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly

November 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Police are asking the public to help identify a burglar who stole more than $10,000 worth of equipment from the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly on Friday night.

A security camera captured footage of the perpetrator inside the facility between 6:15 and 7:05 p.m. The thief took several microphones and a camera.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the burglary to call the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281.

Loading...