Burglar steals equipment from Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly
November 27, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Police are asking the public to help identify a burglar who stole more than $10,000 worth of equipment from the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly on Friday night.
A security camera captured footage of the perpetrator inside the facility between 6:15 and 7:05 p.m. The thief took several microphones and a camera.
Police are asking anyone who might have information about the burglary to call the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281.
