Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief

November 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles.

Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and grabbed the Maxx. He then ran from the store and got into a red Pontiac driven by a heavyset blond woman.

The stores owners are asking for the public’s help to identify the thief or the getaway vehicle. They are asking anyone who can identify the thief to cal the Atascadero Police Department.

