Slow decline in SLO County gas costs, find the lowest prices

November 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 10 cents during the past week to $5.83, while prices went up in most of the nation, according to figures from AAA.

The California Air Resources Board released the winter blend of gasoline early in order to increase inventory and lower prices. The winter gas blend is cheaper to produce then the summer blend.

The average price of gas in California fell 11 cents during the past week to $5.46 a gallon.

The national average gas price of gas increased four cents to $3.80 a gallon during the past week.

“The national average increases as pump prices remain volatile,” according to AAA. “Tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have put upward pressure on gasoline prices. Pump prices could continue to increase if supply remains tight alongside rising oil prices.”

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.78.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $5.25 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.29 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.32 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37 VP Racing Fluids – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.39 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.39 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.39 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.39 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.43

