Paso Robles students should come first, not teachers

November 5, 2022

OPINION by BERKLEY BAKER

The teachers union does not care about children in Paso Robles.

The union cares about power. It cares about adding union members, more union members gives the union more money. The California Teachers Association (CTA) is the cash cow of the Democratic Party in California. It controls the Sacramento legislature and the Governor.

Do not believe for a minute that every idiotic education idea coming out of Sacramento is not union controlled.

Let’s look at what the CTA has done lately. It kept our schools closed for two years. When schools reopened, it kept our kids in masks. It has sponsored the adoption of Critical Race Theory into our curriculum. It supports comprehensive sex education which teaches the trans agenda to our youngest children. Teaching children that they may have been born into the wrong body. As children grow older, it promotes gender choice because “gender is fluid.” Comprehensive Sex Education also encourages sexual freedom for children.

Let’s jump back to Critical Race Theory that attacks the foundations of our country. It teaches that America is systematically racist, unjust, oppressive, and evil. It condemns free market capitalism. It divides our kids as oppressed or oppressor depending on their skin color.

Trustee Frank Triggs, Laurene D. McCoy, and Peter Byrne will protect our students from being sexualized beginning in kindergarten and continually indoctrinated. These candidates believe in, and support parents rights to have academic transparency in all curriculum, classroom activities, and other activities and clubs.

We need trustees who will keep the poison of Critical Race Theory out of our classrooms. Trustees that believe in our country’s founding documents, our American traditions and values, that believe in the dignity of all men and women, in individual liberty, the value of hard work. Trustees that believe that the American dream can be realized by all of our students if we provide them with an excellent education based on the fundamentals of reading, math, science, honest history and civics, and vocational education.

It is vital for our district that we elect a school board that is independent from the teachers union, that will have the courage to stand up against the woke left. The trustees we need are Frank Triggs, Laurene D. McCoy, and Peter Byrnes.

The local teachers union is endorsing three candidates for Paso Robles School Board; if you vote for them, you will get trustees loyal to the teachers’ union which campaigned for and helped finance their elections. Sondra Williams, Jim Cogan, and Adelita Hiteshew are the union endorsed candidates. If you vote for these candidates you will get the union agenda.

