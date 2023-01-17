Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

January 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms.

Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.

“Caltrans continues to make assessments at numerous locations on Highway 1 which are showing significant instability as a result of an ongoing rain event.” according to a Caltrans press release. “In addition, there are multiple locations within the closure area which are exhibiting activity and, in some cases, distributing material across the roadway or undermining the road.”

Loading...