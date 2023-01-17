Los Osos schedules meeting to discuss possible lawsuits over flooding

January 16, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Los Osos Community Services District scheduled a special board meeting for Tuesday evening to discuss anticipated litigation related to the thousands of gallons of water and mud that crashed into Vista de Oro Estates after a retention basin burst.

The retention basin was constructed at the base of the Cabrillo Estates to protect neighboring, lower-elevation properties. During the Jan. 9 atmospheric river, the rubber liner tore and the berm on one side of the basin burst.

A raging river of water and mud then slammed into homes on Vista Court. The mudslide damaged 20 homes, though it is not currently known if the homeowners are eligible for financial assistance. The district is responsible for upkeep of the retention basin.

Los Osos Community Services District staff said they checked the basin on Jan. 9, and it was not full. It is unknown at this time if the district was providing proper upkeep of the basin.

The special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 2122 9th Street in Los Osos. Members of the public can attend in person or electronically.

