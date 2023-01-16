Los Osos diverts water from failed basin, neighbors call foul

January 16, 2023

BY KAREN VELIE

Floodwaters flowed into homes in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood in Los Osos on Saturday, prompting neighbors to question if an earlier basin failure caused the flooding.

While an atmospheric river pummeled Los Osos on Jan. 9, floodwaters did not flood into homes in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood. But after the Los Osos Community Services District diverted water from a basin that failed during the Jan. 9 deluge, floodwaters quickly rose in the Cuesta-by-the-Sea neighborhood during a milder storm on Jan. 14.

Decades ago, contractors built a retention basin at the base of the Cabrillo Estates, a subdivision on a hillside on the way to Montana de Oro. The retention basin was constructed in an attempt to protect neighboring, lower-elevation properties.

However, on Jan. 9, the basin burst, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. A raging river of water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of mud, water and debris.

At a community meeting on Jan. 12, Los Osos Community Services District staff told attendees they planned to temporarily remedy the Cabrillo Estates’ drainage issue by diverting the stormwater runoff down Pecho Valley Road, and away from Vista de Oro Estates.

“We are turning Pecho Valley Road into a drainage canal basically,” said one of the Los Osos Community Services District board members off camera.

In response to questions about the diversion causing unintended consequences to downstream residents, General Manager Ron Munds said the district would monitor those areas during any new storms.

“There are potential places with the constant flow that might be unintentionally impacted so we will look at armoring them with sandbags,” Munds said.

Staff then diverted stormwater from Cabrillo Estates, towards Pecho Valley Road, to Los Osos Valley Road where it was expected to drain into an inlet, and then through pipes that lead to the bay. However, drainage through the pipes slows depending on the tides.

Cuesta-by-the-Sea residents noticed rapid flooding at the intersection of Pecho Road and Grove Street on Jan. 14, at a higher and faster level than during the Jan. 9 deluge. A group of neighbors worked together in an attempt to keep the floodwaters out of their homes.

Decades ago, resident Paul Van Meel made changes to his property after flood waters breached his home. Van Meel voiced concerns that diverting water from Cabrillo Estates to his neighborhood could be “catastrophic.”

On Jan. 14, for the first time in approximately 30 years, stormwater again flowed into Van Meel’s home.

“The rising water level at the intersection of Pecho and Grove was inconsistent with the amount of rain,” Van Meel said.

