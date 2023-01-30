Front Page  »  

Car flips over in Madonna Inn parking lot in SLO

January 30, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car rolled over on the driveway in front of the Madonna Inn Sunday night.

The driver hit landscape rocks in front of the hotel, causing the vehicle to flip, according to police. No one suffered injuries in the crash.

Neither drugs, nor alcohol factored into the collision, police say.


Loading...
Subjects:
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿