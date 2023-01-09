Who is the 14-year-old Atascadero attempted murder suspect?

January 9, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The 14-year-old student from Atascadero who shot another teen following a contentious breakup will be tried for attempted homicide as a juvenile. CalCoastNews is referring to the 14-year-old defendant by his first name because of his age.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, David’s former girlfriend called 911 to report he was sending her threatening messages.

While officers were searching the area, David shot a teen who was sitting in a car near the former girlfriend’s home in Atascadero. The male victim survived multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers arrested David and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall on an attempted homicide charge.

Multiple teens from Atascadero, including several of David’s former friends, revealed new details about the 14-year-old suspect:

David is an alleged gang member

David attends Chris Jespersen Middle School in SLO, a special education school

David has an infant son

David has a history of threatening and bullying teens in Atascadero, with a focus on members of the LGBTQ community

Following the passage of Proposition 57 in 2016, judges generally charge 14-year-old offenders as juveniles, leading to lower sentences. If convicted of attempted murder, David faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months in juvenile hall.

