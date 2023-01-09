All of SLO County under a flash flood warning
January 9, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for San Luis Obispo County, effective until 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The weather service sent the text message to SLO County residents with a warning not to travel unless they are fleeing or under evacuation orders.
“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the text message states. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or an evacuation order.”
In response to the heavy rains and flooding, Cal Poly and the San Luis Coastal Unified School District canceled classes for the day. San Luis Coastal has campuses in Los Osos, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.
Rain totals over the past 24 hours
Arroyo Grande – 2.14 inches
Atascadero – 4.22 inches
Lopez Dam – 13.52 inches
Los Osos – 3.51 inches
Nipomo – 3.49 inches
Oceano – 1.47 inches
Rocky Butte – 6.47 inches
San Luis Obispo – 2.53 inches
San Simeon – 2.24 inches
Santa Margarita – 4.44 inches
Shandon – 2.04 inches
Templeton – 4.05 inches
Please send photos of flooding and damage from the storm to velieslo@gmail.com.
