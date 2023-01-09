All of SLO County under a flash flood warning

January 9, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for San Luis Obispo County, effective until 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The weather service sent the text message to SLO County residents with a warning not to travel unless they are fleeing or under evacuation orders.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the text message states. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or an evacuation order.”

In response to the heavy rains and flooding, Cal Poly and the San Luis Coastal Unified School District canceled classes for the day. San Luis Coastal has campuses in Los Osos, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

Rain totals over the past 24 hours

Arroyo Grande – 2.14 inches

Atascadero – 4.22 inches

Lopez Dam – 13.52 inches

Los Osos – 3.51 inches

Nipomo – 3.49 inches

Oceano – 1.47 inches

Rocky Butte – 6.47 inches

San Luis Obispo – 2.53 inches

San Simeon – 2.24 inches

Santa Margarita – 4.44 inches

Shandon – 2.04 inches

Templeton – 4.05 inches

