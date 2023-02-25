Oceano residents near the levee issued an evacuation warning
February 24, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning to Oceano residents south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee on Friday.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the county warned that possible flooding from the rain could lead to an evacuation order. The warning includes all areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel for 1 mile, and all areas west of Highway 1.
