SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees – updates
March 21, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Tuesday morning commuters are facing downed trees, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SLO County is under a flood watch and wind advisory as another atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents be alert for flooding when driving.
Rain is forecast to continue to pelt the area through Wednesday, with more flooding and road closures expected.
Road closures, flooding and hazards with updates:
Orchard Road partially blocked by hazard at Range Place, Nipomo
S. River Road southbound lane blocked by tree near Spanish Camp Road, rural Paso Robles
Huer Huero Road blocked by fallen tree near Wilson Creek Road, rural Santa Margarita
Burton Drive blocked by fallen tree at Village Lane, Cambria
Division Street closed between Las Flores Drive and Riverside Road
Creston Road closed between Neal Springs and Cripple Creek roads
State Route 58 eastbound closed at Shell Creek Road
