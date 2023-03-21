SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees – updates

March 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Tuesday morning commuters are facing downed trees, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SLO County is under a flood watch and wind advisory as another atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents be alert for flooding when driving.

Rain is forecast to continue to pelt the area through Wednesday, with more flooding and road closures expected.

Road closures, flooding and hazards with updates:

Orchard Road partially blocked by hazard at Range Place, Nipomo

S. River Road southbound lane blocked by tree near Spanish Camp Road, rural Paso Robles

Huer Huero Road blocked by fallen tree near Wilson Creek Road, rural Santa Margarita

Burton Drive blocked by fallen tree at Village Lane, Cambria

Division Street closed between Las Flores Drive and Riverside Road

Creston Road closed between Neal Springs and Cripple Creek roads

State Route 58 eastbound closed at Shell Creek Road

