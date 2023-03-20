Thousands gather for Saint Fratty’s in San Luis Obispo

March 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Despite double fines for large gatherings and alcohol related offenses, thousands of people gathered near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning for the annual Saint Fratty’s celebration.

Beginning at about 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, a large group of primarily Cal Poly students gathered near the intersection of California Boulevard and Hathway Avenue. Neighbors in the area complained about the trash and the noise, which included some fireworks.

By noon, must of the revelers had dispersed.

Between midnight and noon on Saturday, officers made eight arrests. Two people were arrested for resisting arrest and being a minor in possession of alcohol, three people were arrested for drunk in public with one also garnering a battery charge, and three people were charged with DUI, according to the SLO County Jail logs.

During the Saint Patrick’s Day and Saint Fratty’s celebration: four people were charged with DUI, five people arrested for drunk in public, and two people were arrested for resisting arrest and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Loading...