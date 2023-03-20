Anna Miller resigns from the Grover Beach Council

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem Anna Miller resigned her seat effective immediately because of a change in residency, she announced during a city council meeting on March 13. The council plans to discuss options for filling the seat during their March 27 meeting.

Originally elected in Nov. 2020, Miller’s term of office was set to expire in Dec. 2024.

Miller is the chief operating officer for People’s Self-Help Housing. She previously served on several local non-profit boards including the Five Cities Homeless Coalition and the Grover Beach Community Library.

