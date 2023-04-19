Enney narrowly leading in Paso Robles school board race

April 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Kenney Enney has a narrow lead in the race for a seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board. Enney leads by six votes against his opponent Angela Hollander.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 9,434 ballots by 8 p.m. Of those votes, Enney received 4,720, or 50.o3%, while Hollander garnered 4,714 votes, or 49.97%. It is unclear how many of the 30,707 ballots mailed to voters are left to be counted.

Enney is a retired Marine Corp intelligence officer and local rancher. Hollander worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse, a coordinator at First 5 SLO County and as a manager for the community Foundation.

Loading...