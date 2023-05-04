Santa Maria SWAT team arrests alleged gang member for selling guns
May 4, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Maria police officers early Thursday morning arrested an alleged gang member out on parole for selling firearms.
At about 3 a.m., detectives, along with the Santa Maria Police Department SWAT Team, served search warrants at homes in the 1100 block of W. Creston Street and in the 500 block of Summerhill Avenue. Authorities arrested Ulisses Ramon Guzman, 35.
Officers booked Guzman in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of sales and distribution of firearms, felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation, as well as a gang enhancement. The firearms Guzman was selling and distributing included assault weapons, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Investigators request that anyone who has information about the case contact Detective Ruben Peinado at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1357.
