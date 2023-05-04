SLO County supervisors seeking a 26% raise in pay

May 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to bring back a discussion about raising their own salaries by 26%, with supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong dissenting.

Supervisors Arnold and Peschong had both pledged not to vote to raise their salaries while in office, a promise they have upheld. Arnold argued against raising salaries at this time because of financial shortfalls.

“We have a budget gap. We have significant damage to out roads.” Arnold said. “I just don’t think this is the time for the supervisors to be raising our salaries.”

In response to Arnold, Supervisor Bruce Gibson said, “It is never a good time to discuss raising our salaries, but HR brought it forward so we should discuss it.”

Supervisors Gibson, Dawn Ortiz Legg and Jimmy Paulding then voted in favor of moving forward with a plan to raise their salaries at an upcoming meeting.

Less then three months ago, Paulding voiced concerns that his first vote as a supervisor would be to raise his own salary, and voted against a raise noting he needed to build trust with his constituents. During the 2022 election, Paulding was criticized after he claimed he had voted twice against raising his salary while on the Arroyo Grande City Council.

On Dec. 10, 2019, Paulding voted to increase his pay as a council member by 60%, from $405 a month to $648 a month, after voting against the raise a month earlier.

Proposed Board of Supervisor salary increase schedule:

Effective July 23, 2023: increase the annual salary from $90,417.60 to $97,697.60

Effective June 23, 2024: increase the annual salary from $97,697.60 to $105,560.00

Effective June 22, 2025: increase the annual salary from $105,560.00 to $114,067.20

Subsequent to June 22, 2025, members of the Board of Supervisors shall receive annual increases as

necessary to remain at fifty percent of the bottom of the salary range of the California Superior Court Judges.

“Subsequent to June 22, 2025, members of the Board of Supervisors shall receive annual increases as necessary to remain at fifty percent of the bottom of the salary range of the California Superior Court judges,” according to the staff report. “The increases will be approved by the Board of Supervisors annually on consent agenda in the same fiscal year the salary increase is applied to the superior court judges.”

